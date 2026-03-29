Maharashtra Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Rain Storms Predicted Till April 4; CMO Urges Citizens, Farmers To Take Precautions

The Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra, has issued a weather alert warning of thunderstorms and stormy rainfall across parts of the state between March 30 and April 4. According to the CMO office, the weather alert warning has been issued in the districts of Khandesh, Marathwada, western Vidarbha, as well as the ghat areas of central Maharashtra.

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According to the CMO, a forecast has been issued indicating the start of a new session of cloudy weather and post-noon stormy rains in the state from 30 March, and there is a possibility of lightning and thunder, stormy winds, rain, and hailstorms. It added that the extent of stormy rains is likely to decrease overall on 31 March, however, unstable weather and stormy rains may occur to some extent in these areas.

From April 1-4, the extent of stormy rains will increase in the region again. Due to this, an advisory has been issued for farmers saying that they should plan their agricultural activities according to these weather conditions in the coming days.

Citing an appeal from the Agriculture Department, CMO added, as the harvesting of rabi crops is underway, the harvested crops should be stored in a safe place or covered. Additionally, necessary precautions should be taken to prevent crop damage from stormy winds, rain, and possible hailstorms.

CMO Urges Citizens, Farmers To Ensure Safety

During thunderstorms and lightning strikes, citizens and farmers should ensure their safety and should avoid standing under trees, under tin sheds, as well as near electric transformers, electric poles, and power lines.

Will Mumbai Witness Rains?

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, the city is very likely to see light rain and thundershowers on March 30. However, currently, predictions for Mumbai in April are unknown.

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