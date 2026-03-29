Mumbai Weather Update For March 29, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies On Sunday, AQI Moderate At 82; Heat & Humidity To Persist Today

Mumbai Weather Update For March 29, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies, Sunny Sunday With Moderate AQI At 83; Heat & Humidity To Persist |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to blue skies, bright sunshine and gentle winds on Sunday morning, offering residents a good start to Sunday as the temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am, with noticeably improved air quality across much of the city.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the city is very likely to witness dry weather, with mainly clear skies in the city and suburbs today, with temperatures ranging between 23 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. Though no heatwave-like conditions are predicted, normal March heat and humidity will persist in the city.

Overall AQI In Moderate Range

Data from AQI monitoring platforms showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 82 in the early hours, placing it in the 'moderate' category. This marks a major improvement compared to previous weeks, when dust and particulate matter had pushed pollution levels higher.

However, the improvement is not uniform across the city. Several areas continue to report poor air quality levels, with Mulund recording an AQI of 109 and Bhandup 104, both remaining in the 'poor' category. Kannamwar Nagar recorded AQI at 117, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at 107, Savitribai Phule Nagar at 105, Chandivali at 102, Saki Naka at 110, and Mirashi Nagar at 117. Reserve Bank of India Staff quarters Station 2 recorded an unhealthy category air with AQI at 163. Additionally, Thane and Navi Mumbai also recorded poor AQI levels of 130 and 105, respectively.

The improvement in Mumbai city is largely due to action taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which issued stop-work notices to over 1000 construction sites across the city for violating pollution control norms, including private and public infrastructure projects.

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