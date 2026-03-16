Light Rains To Bring Relief From Heatwave Conditions In Mumbai, Thane & Palghar For 2 Days; Check Weather Update Here | File Photo

Mumbai: With several parts of the city experiencing heatwave conditions, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), in its latest weather update, has predicted a slight respite for residents of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, as light rains are expected.

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According to the RMC, light rainfall accompanied by occasional thunder showers is expected on March 18 and 19. The latest update comes after a prolonged spell of high temperatures in the region, with many areas recording above-normal heat over the past week.

Yellow Alert in Pune, Nashik and other cities

Apart from Mumbai and the MMR region, the weather bureau also issued a yellow alert in several cities of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Nashik and Pune. According to the weather department, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour have been predicted in several cities of the state. The alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Washim, Yavatmal.

Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal and humidity levels were 85 per cent. The city witnessed a fall in the maximum temperature over the weekend, after the mercury crossed 40°C last week. As per IMD's Hot Weather Outlook for March to May 2026, more heatwaves are forecasted for April and May.

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