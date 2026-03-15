Mumbai Weather Update For March 15: IMD Issues 'Hot & Humid' Alert; AQI Drops To 48, Enters 'Good' Category | Mumbai Rains X Account

Mumbai: Residents woke up to clear blue skies and relatively warm weather on Sunday, March 15, as the city continued to experience a prolonged spell of heat. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain on the higher side, even as Mumbai’s air quality has improved considerably over the past 24 hours.

IMD Issues ‘Hot And Humid’ Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast temperatures in the range of 23°C to 35°C for the city, signaling a noticeable rise in daytime heat. The weather agency has also issued a ‘hot and humid’ alert, warning residents about increased discomfort caused by a combination of high humidity and elevated temperatures.

IMD |

Residents are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during peak afternoon hours. Citizens have also been urged to remain well-hydrated and consume lighter meals to cope with the rising heat and humidity levels.

City's Overall AQI Improves Significantly

Despite the rise in temperatures, the city’s air quality has improved significantly. Data from AQI.in shows that Mumbai is currently recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 49, placing it in the ‘Good’ category.

City's Overall AQI Improves Significantly | AQI.in

The latest readings mark a clear improvement compared to earlier levels this month. According to available data, the highest AQI was recorded yesterday around 12:30 am at 67, after which pollution levels steadily declined. By 8:00 am today, the AQI had fallen to 49, indicating better overall air quality across the city.

Several Areas Recording ‘Good’ AQI

Several monitoring stations across Mumbai have also reported ‘Good’ air quality levels. Green Hills and Shiv Sagar Estate recorded the lowest AQI at 13. Sathathharatha Nagara, Gamdevi Station 1 and Breach Candy registered AQI readings of 15, 17 and 18, respectively, among the lowest levels recorded in recent months.

Several Areas Recording ‘Good’ AQI | AQI.in

Rajiv Gandhi Nagar Records 'Severe' AQI

However, air quality remains inconsistent in some parts of the city. Rajiv Gandhi Nagar recorded an AQI of 317, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, while Louis Wadi registered an AQI of 243, which falls under the ‘unhealthy’ category. Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India Staff Headquarters Station 2, Subhash Nagar and Shell Colony reported AQI levels of 143, 143 and 110, respectively, indicating ‘poor’ air quality.

Rajiv Gandhi Nagar Records 'Severe' AQI | AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/