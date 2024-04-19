 Nawab Malik's Company Seeks Discharge In ED Case
HomeMumbaiNawab Malik's Company Seeks Discharge In ED Case

Nawab Malik's Company Seeks Discharge In ED Case

The Enforcement Directorate had in April 2022 filed a prosecution complaint against Malik, his two firms for money laundering in connection with the land deal in Goawala compound, Kurla.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Malik Infrastructure,through one of its partners Amir Malik, son of NCP leader Nawab Malik, on Thursday moved a discharge plea claiming that the firm had no role in the alleged land deal involving Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. The Enforcement Directorate had in April 2022 filed a prosecution complaint against Malik, his two firms Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure, Sardar Khan for money laundering in connection with the land deal in Goawala compound, Kurla.

Malik Infrastructure, a firm with Nawab, Amir and wife Mehjbeen as partners, has moved a discharge plea claiming that the firm had an agreement with Solidus Investments for collection of rent for only one part of the Goawala compound, which was not the part of land deal under question.

The firm has claimed that as per the prosecution case, the conspiracy was hatched to usurp the land owned by Munira Plumber and her family, known as the Goawal Compound property bearing CTS No 336,336/1 to 5, 336/7 to 336/24, 336/25 and 338. However, the agreement of Solidus and Malik Infrastructure was in respect of the part of the plot CTC No 336/6.

"The rental income of the land 336/6 being claimed and portrayed as POC is on a misplaced notion and hence the indictment of the firm needs to be rejected," the plea stated.

