Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: Kranti Redkar writes letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; says she looks up to him for justice as a Marathi Manus

Amidst the ongoing uproar over extortion allegation levelled against Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s Mumbai unit, Sameer Wankhede, his wife and Marathi actress Kranti Redkar has written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In her letter, Redkar writes, "We're being insulted before people every day. A woman's dignity is being toyed with in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' state. Had Balasaheb been here today, he wouldn't have liked it..."

"He (Balasaheb) is not here today but you are. We see him in you, we trust you. I believe that you will not allow injustice to my family and me. As a Marathi, I look towards you with hopes of justice as a Marathi Manus. I request you for justice," Kranti Redkar Wankhede's letter further reads.

Notably, in the drug-on-cruise case, Nawab Malik had accused the zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. Along with this, he also made serious allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2.

A total of 20 people including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, have been arrested in the case.

Shiv Sena upset with Nawab Malik’s personal attacks on Sameer Wankhede

It should be noted that, NCP’s ally Shiv Sena is upset over the minority affair minister Nawab Malik’s move to level personal allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his family.

Shiv Sena said there was nothing wrong in criticising the NCB and its role in the drugs bust case but personal life should be left alone.

"Nawab Malik has taken up the matter relating to the Mumbai drugs bust case from the beginning. It is his right in a democracy, but it is also important not to drag the personal life of the officer concerned.

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna further added that criticism should be restricted to actions by the concerned officer and the Narcotics Control Board.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:00 PM IST