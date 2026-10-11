Navratri 2026: Mumbai Temples Gear Up For Grand Celebrations; Mumbadevi, Sri Sankara Mattham Announce Schedules

Mumbadevi Temple | Vijay Gohil

Major temples across Mumbai are gearing up for grand Ashwin Navratri festivities commencing on Sunday, October 11, 2026, with elaborate security, crowd control arrangements, and special religious rituals planned throughout the festival period.

Navratri is dedicated to the worship of goddess Durga and her nine forms, each symbolising different qualities such as strength, wisdom, courage, devotion, and protection. During these nine days, people pray, fast, and participate in traditional music and dance. The festival is devoted to the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura

At the historic Shree Mumbadevi Mandir, South Mumbai, the nine-day celebrations will run until Dashera on Wednesday, October 21. The temple management announced that the shrine will open daily at 5:30 AM with Mangala Aarti and close at 10:00 PM. On the opening day, Ghat Sthapna is scheduled between 9:00 AM and 9:20 AM. During the festival, 25 pujaris will perform continuous Shree Durga Sapsati Paath. The Navmi Chandi Havan will be held on October 20 from 5:30 AM, with Purnahuti between 11:00 AM and 11:30 AM.

Anticipating massive footfalls, temple authorities have set up large outdoor mandaps to shelter devotees from heat, drinking water facilities, and medical assistance complete with doctors and ambulances through the Vaishnav Charitable and Medical Trust. Security has been significantly augmented with baggage scanners, extra security guards, and assistance from Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station. Over 100 volunteers from Mumbadevi Bhakt Mandal will manage queues, ensuring fast-track access for senior citizens, pregnant women, and parents carrying infants. Management has requested devotees to refrain from carrying large bags.

Simultaneously, Sri Sankara Mattham in Matunga will observe Sri Sarada Navaratri Mahotsavam from October 11 to October 19. Highlights include daily Maha Ganapathi Homam, Sri Chandi Navavarana Pooja, Veda Parayanam, and special homams conducted by Srividya Upasakas. The schedule culminates in the Sathachandi Mahayagnam on Mahanavami (October 19) and Vidyarambham along with Annadanam on Vijaya Dasami (October 20).

​The administration of the renowned Jivdani Devi Temple in Virar is fully prepared for the Navratotsav festival. Keeping in mind the heavy influx of devotees during the nine-day festival, special security arrangements have been put in place around the temple premises.

​More than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed, covering the area from the ground floor all the way up to the sanctum sanctorum (gabhara). Additionally, over 100 police officers will be deployed daily within the temple premises.

​From the first day of Navratri through the ninth day, the deity's sanctum sanctorum will be attractively decorated with floral arrangements.

​Furthermore, the goddess will be adorned with unique styling every single day of the festival, wearing a saree matching that day's traditional color.

​To ensure that devotees have a safe and smooth darshan experience and to prevent any untoward incidents during peak crowds, special precautions are being taken collectively by the temple administration and police authorities.

(With inputs from Kirti)

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