Shardiya Navratri 2026: PM Modi Seeks Goddess Shailputri's Blessings; Know About The Deity |

Shardiya Navratri 2026 began on Sunday, October 11, marking the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. On the first day of the festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Goddess Shailputri and extended his wishes to people across the country, highlighting the importance of patience.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed salutations to Goddess Shailputri, the presiding deity of peace, stating: “On the auspicious commencement of Navratri, crores of salutations at the feet of Mother Shailaputri, the presiding deity of peace. May the divine grace of the Mother kindle the lamp of patience and self-confidence in the hearts of all. May the Mother’s blessings forever remain upon the people of the country—this is my heartfelt wish.”

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The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, who is worshipped as the first form of Navadurga. Devotees observe the occasion with prayers, fasting and special rituals at temples and homes to seek the goddess's blessings for happiness, prosperity and well-being.

Who Is Goddess Shailputri?

Goddess Shailputri is regarded as the daughter of the Himalayas. Her name is derived from the Sanskrit words 'Shaila', meaning mountain, and 'Putri', meaning daughter. According to Hindu mythology, she is considered the reincarnation of Goddess Sati, the first wife of Lord Shiva.

Goddess Shailputri is depicted riding a bull, known as Nandi, and holding a trident in one hand and a lotus in the other. The crescent moon is also associated with her iconography. She is worshipped as a symbol of strength, purity, devotion, and determination.

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What Is The Significance Of Worshipping Goddess Shailputri?

Goddess Shailputri is associated with stability, courage, and a strong spiritual foundation. As the first form of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri, she represents the beginning of a devotee's spiritual journey.

Goddess Shailputri is the first form of Goddess Durga and is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Her association with mountains is often interpreted as a symbol of strength, stability and resilience.

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How Is Goddess Shailputri Worshipped On Day 1?

On the first day of Shardiya Navratri, devotees perform prayers and rituals dedicated to Goddess Shailputri. The festival begins with Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, which marks the ceremonial beginning of Navratri.

Devotees offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and other traditional offerings to the goddess. Some also observe a fast and recite prayers seeking her blessings.