Where To Worship Maa Shailputri? Must-Visit Temples In India On The Auspicious Occasion Of Navratri

By: Sunanda Singh | March 19, 2026
Navratri begins with the worship of Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga, symbolising purity, strength, and new beginnings. On this day, devotees must visit goddess Shailputri temples to seek blessing.
The following slides mentions some of the must-visit temples of Maa Shailputri in India.
Located in the spiritual city of Varanasi, this temple is believed to be one of the most sacred places to worship Maa Shailputri during Navratri.
Shailputri Temple in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, is a revered shrine dedicated to Maa Shailputri. The temple is nestled amid scenic hills.
The Mata Nirmala Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh is a unique and rare shrine located in Naddi village, near Dharamshala in the Kangra district. The temple is dedicated to Maa Shailputri.
The Maa Shailputri Temple is a significant religious site located in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. It is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri.
It is another temple dedicated to Maa Shailputri which is located in Uttar Pradesh.
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