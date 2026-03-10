Sheetala Saptami: Visit These Revered Goddess Sheetala Temples In India On This Auspicious Occasion

By: Sunanda Singh | March 10, 2026
Sheetala Saptami is a Hindu festival which will be celebrated annually on March 11. This festival is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. On thjis ocassion, visit some of the famous Sheetala Mata temples in India.
One of the most famous temples of Sheetala Devi is located in Haryana near Gurugram. Devotees visit especially during Sheetala Saptami to seek protection from diseases and offer stale food (Basoda).
Sheetala Mata Mandir Chaksu is another temple which is situated near Jaipur. This temple offers mesmersing views of its surroundings.
Instagram/ chaksu_nagri
Sheetala Chaukiya Dham Mandir is highly revered Hindu temple which is situated in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Instagram/ up62jaunpur
This Sheetal Mata temple in Ahmedabad is visited widely during Basoda celebrations. The temple is known for its vibrant festival gatherings.
In Kolkata, devotees worship Sheetala Mata as a protector against epidemics and illnesses. The temple draws many visitors during religious observances, where rituals and offerings honour the goddess.
Sheetalamata Temple in Indore is one of the famous temples, which is also known for its waterfall, known as Sheetala Waterfall.
Thanks For Reading!