Navi Mumbai:Two BJP men held for violating lockdown norms

After Panvel’s BJP corporator was arrested for partying on his terrace, another corporator of the party was found violating the lockdown norms. Ravindra Ithape a BJP corporator who is also the leader of the house in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) went for a morning walk with Suresh Shetty a former corporator of the party. The Belapur police carried out the action on Sunday morning near Parsik Hill.

According to police, the information they received was that some people had arrived for a morning walk at the Parsik. A team of police reached there and immediately arrested 17 people for violating the lockdown norms.

“We detained all of them and imposed Section 188 of IPC on them,” explained an official from the CBD Belapur police station.

Rabindra Ithape, a BJP corporator and leader of House in NMMC and Suresh Shetty, a former corporator of the party were also included in the action.

All the people were let off after a warning. “We have warned that they should not break the lockdown norms again,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the Kamothe police registered an FIR against five persons for illegally carrying out disinfection in Kamothe. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) registered the complaint. As per the police one of the accused Happy Singh, along with four others carried out disinfection in Sector 19 in Kamothe as well as it's police station. However, they had not taken requisite permission from the Municipal Corporation. They too have been booked under Sections 270 and 188 of IPC.