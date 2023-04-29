Navi Mumbai's biggest mango festival, Jo Chaahe Mango at Seawoods Nexus Mall | Pixabay

From the first sip of 'Aam Panna’ to the lip-smacking 'aam ka achaar', visitors at Nexus Seawoods Mall can enjoy the best gift of summer in the next two days.

Things2do has come up with “Jo Chaahe Mango”, the city’s biggest Mango Festival at Airspace, Nexus Seawoods Mall from April 29.

The star attraction of the event will undoubtedly be the mouth-watering array of mango dishes, crafted by expert chefs and celebrated brands.

What does the workshop include?

From classic mango sando and mango ice cream to unique savoury dishes like mango popcorn, mango sushi and mango pani puri. Or maybe mango on a pizza? You have to really be there to know. Besides munching on mango delicacies, you can also learn to make them in a special workshop with BeautyEats.

Also, bid adieu to the boring cocktails as the festival brings you a range of the craziest mango-infused cocktails, mango tea, and refreshing mixers to keep you cool in the summer heat.

But the food and drink are just the beginning of the excitement at Jo Chaahe Mango. Visitors can also enjoy a range of fun-filled activities like mango-eating contests, aamras drinking competitions, games, and even photo booths. All of this with a special live performance by Roshan Bhat to keep the energy at an all-time high.

For those who want to take a piece of the festival home, the dedicated Mango Mart will offer a range of mangoes on sale, some mango-inspired products, and packaged foods too.

