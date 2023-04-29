Cyclothon and walkathon held in Navi Mumbai to increase environmental awareness

Representative Image | File

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) under the aegis of Petroleum Conservation Research Association is organizing ‘Saksham Cyclothon and Walkathon 2023’ on Sunday, April 30 2023.

The Cyclothon will start at Sadhu Vaswani International School Ground at Sector 15, Sanpada Road.

Event is open for age groups above 12 years and below 65 years

The event is open for age groups above 12 years and below 65 years and is free of cost. Registration for the event is compulsory and interested participants can register on the link provided at Mahanagar Gas Ltd. social media account on Twitter.

Participants can collect the registration kit at the venue at 6:00 am. The cyclothon will be flagged off at 7:00 am.

The cyclothon is a 5-kilometre-long event, and participants are requested to get their own cycles. While the walkathon is a 3 kilometres event. The event is being organised in an effort to instil a socio-environmental consciousness and aims to increase awareness among the masses about the need to cycle and walk for better health, and a green environment.

The Saksham Cyclothon and Walkathon are an initiative by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), a non-profit organization set up in 1978 under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, engaged in promoting energy efficiency in various sections of the economy.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold Cyclothon for Majhi Vasundhara campaign on March 12