 Navi Mumbai: Zero Deaths At Diva Level-Crossing Since August 2023 After Enhanced Safety Measures, CR Confirms
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Zero Deaths At Diva Level-Crossing Since August 2023 After Enhanced Safety Measures, CR Confirms

Navi Mumbai: Zero Deaths At Diva Level-Crossing Since August 2023 After Enhanced Safety Measures, CR Confirms

In an affidavit recently submitted to the Bombay High Court, the Central Railways, Mumbai division, confirmed that no mishaps have taken place in the last one year.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
No Death Reported At Diva Level Crossings Since 2023 | FPJ

Since August 2023, there have been no deaths at the once-notorious level-crossing gate in Diva, thanks to a string of safety measures adopted to bring down the worrying number of fatalities. The development becomes more significant, given the fact that the Diva station serves approx 1.26 lakh passengers daily.

In an affidavit recently submitted to the Bombay High Court, the Central Railways, Mumbai division, confirmed that no mishaps have taken place in the last one year. There were 24 fatalities and three injuries in the first eight months of 2023. In 2022, a total of 26 people died and five were wounded.

Read Also
Central Railway To Run 4 More Trips Of Ganpati Special Trains From Mumbai To Kudal; Check Details
article-image

The affidavit highlighted the success of a series of safety measures implemented to address the crossing's previous high accident rate. These steps include the installation of escalators, an extended skywalk leading to a newly-built foot overbridge and the deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to prevent trespassing. Additional measures include the application of grease to ropes under the gate boom for smooth opening, blocking of platform ends, removal of ramps and placement of barbed wire over the level-crossing gate to deter risky behaviour among commuters.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway Removes 4 Large Hoardings And Reduces 14 Others Following Supreme Court...
article-image

“The safety improvements, including the installation of barbed wire over the level-crossing gate and continuous security personnel monitoring, have been credited with eliminating accidents at the crossing,” said an official. Mission zero death initiative, led by the CR expert team, was instrumental in identifying and addressing key issues. Recommendations such as erecting warning signs, displaying fatality data and reconstructing broken infrastructure were promptly implemented, the official added.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly

Handling 426 slow services and 53 fast trains each day, the Diva station generates around Rs6.62 lakh in ticket sales.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Zero Deaths At Diva Level-Crossing Since August 2023 After Enhanced Safety Measures, CR...

Navi Mumbai: Zero Deaths At Diva Level-Crossing Since August 2023 After Enhanced Safety Measures, CR...

Ganpati Festival 2024: 35-Feet Saree Clad Ganesha In Khetwadi Captivates Devotees

Ganpati Festival 2024: 35-Feet Saree Clad Ganesha In Khetwadi Captivates Devotees

Mumbai: Muslim Community Postpones Eid-E-Milad Procession By A Day To Avoid Clashing With Ganesh...

Mumbai: Muslim Community Postpones Eid-E-Milad Procession By A Day To Avoid Clashing With Ganesh...

VIDEO: Alert Railway Cops At Govandi Station Sprint And Save Passenger About To Fall From Running...

VIDEO: Alert Railway Cops At Govandi Station Sprint And Save Passenger About To Fall From Running...

FPJ Eco Ganesha: Mumbai’s Biggest Eco-Friendly Pandals At Forefront Of Sustainable Ganesh...

FPJ Eco Ganesha: Mumbai’s Biggest Eco-Friendly Pandals At Forefront Of Sustainable Ganesh...