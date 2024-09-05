Mumbai: Central Railway Removes 4 Large Hoardings And Reduces 14 Others Following Supreme Court Order After Ghatkopar Tragedy

Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse | X | ANI

Mumbai: After Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy, the Central Railway has removed 4 big hoardings and reduced the size of 14 hoardings as per the order of the Supreme Court.

This information was provided by CR in response to an RTI query filed by activist Anil Galgali, who sought information of the measures taken in compliance with a Supreme Court order in this regard.

According to information provided by Central Railway, the removed hoardings were located at Sandhurst Road, Chunabhatti, and Tilak Nagar. Specifically, M/s Roshan Space had two hoardings removed, while M/s Pioneer and M/s Alakh each had one hoarding dismantled.

The sizes of 14 other hoardings in areas including Wadi Bandar, Byculla, Chunabhatti, Suman Nagar, and Tilak Nagar have been reduced. This included hoardings owned by companies like Devangi Outdoor, Roshan Space, Zest Enterprise, Wallop, Kothari, and Nucleseats.

Anil Galgali expressed satisfaction with the actions taken by Central Railway, emphasizing that such measures would help prevent future tragedies like the one in Ghatkopar. However Western Railways stated that the information requested by Galgali was unclear, leading to a lack of response.