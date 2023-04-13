Navi Mumbai: Work on pipeline laying started in Panvel | Sourced Photo

In order to provide potable water in certain areas in Panvel, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has got a new connection with the Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP). Now, the new connection will be connected with a 14-inch pipeline with a tank in the market yard.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the pipeline work was conducted on Wednesday by Paresh Thakur, the former leader of Panvel Municipal Corporation.

With the rise in population in the PMC area, there is a rise in water demand and thus many water-related measures are being taken under the guidance of Thakur to ensure that citizens do not face a shortage of water in the future.

As part of it, a water tank has been constructed at the market yard in the city under the Amrut Scheme of the central government. A new water connection has been taken from MJP for this water tank. According to this, the work of laying a new 14-inch water pipeline has been started by the PMC. This water pipeline will benefit many societies in the area.