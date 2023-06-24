Navi Mumbai: Woman Dies After Run Over By Trailer In Panvel

PTI

Navi Mumbai: A 38-year-old teacher on her way to school, died after her scooty was run over by a heavy vehicle on Saturday morning around 7.30 am on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Palaspe village in Panvel Taluka.

The deceased was identified as Lalita Omble, a teacher of Girwale School of Zilla Parishad in Panvel taluka.

Tragic road mishap

According to police, Omble lost her balance after a motorbike took a sharp cut while overtaking. She fell alongside the road when a trailer coming from behind ran over her head killing her on the spot. The trailer did not stop and fled after running over the woman.

It was learnt that Omble was not well on Saturday morning and her husband had asked her to not go to school. However, she insisted on going to school as there was important work.

It was also learnt that the deceased wished her son Ayush on his birthday on Saturday before she left for school.

Accidental death case registered

The Panvel Taluka police registered a case of rash driving causing death under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act against an unidentified person and started an investigation. “We are checking CCTV footage along the stretch to trace the accused,” said a police official from Panvel Taluka police station.