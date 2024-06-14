Navi Mumbai: Woman Accuses Husband For Sexually Abusing Their 4-Year-Old Daughter Multiple Times, Case Registered Under POCSO Act | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A lady has lodged a complaint against her husband for sexually abusing their four year old daughter multiple times. The case that was registered with Rabodi police in Thane, has now been transferred to Panvel City police as the first incident as per the complainant had happened at their former residence in Palaspe, Panvel.

According to the complaint registered, the lady had first seen her husband abusing the daughter in the year 2022 at their Panvel residence. Later, the family had shifted to Sangli and according to the complainant, the child was abused there as well.

The case was finally registered at Rabodi police station and was forwarded to Panvel City police on Thursday. “We have received the FIR and we are yet to speak to the complainant. As per the records, she resides at Mankhurd now. We are not sure why the case was registered with Rabodi police. The first incident happened in the year 2022 and the second was reported to have happened this year. We need to also find why the case was registered so late,” senior police inspector Nitin Thakre from Panvel City police station said.

The accused father has been booked under the sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).