Navi Mumbai: Man Molests 9-Year-Old Girl After Kidnapping Her In Uran, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Navi Mumbai: Uran police has booked a person who had abducted and sexually molested a nine year old girl from Uran. The girl, along with her brother and father had gone on a hillock in their area in Chirner, Uran at 7.30 pm on Tuesday. By around 8.20 pm while they were returning, the girl’s leg got stuck in mud and after removing her feet, she was cleaning the mud from the grass while the father and her brother kept walking down.

The accused who was already in the area, saw the girl alone muffled her and tried to drag her away from the spot. The girl managed to scream and a nearby person who heard the screams rushed to save her. When the accused saw that a third person was coming to save her, he left her and fled.

After the father reached down, he realized that his daughter who was behind him had not come down yet and he went back to look for her and found her in a state of panic.

On probing, he learnt of the incident. On Wednesday, the father approached Uran police and registered a case against the unidentified accused. “We have found some clues about the accused and we would nab him soon. As per our information, the accused is a habitual offender and has molested some girls in the past as well,” senior police inspector Rajendra Kote from Uran police station said. The accused has been booked under the sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).