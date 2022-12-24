Navi Mumbai will be under CCTV cover by March 2023

Representative Image |

By the end of March 2023, Navi Mumbai city will be equipped with high-definition cameras to control crime and ensure safety.

Municipal Commissioner of Thane Abhijit Bangar, who has additional charge of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has directed the contractor Tata Advanced Systems as well as the engineering department to make all 1500 CCTV cameras operational by end of March 2023.

In a bid to increase safety, the general body of NMMC cleared a proposal to install around 1,500 CCTV cameras in the city in 2018. However, the installation was delayed due to various reasons, including Covid restrictions.

Mr Bangar on Friday held a review meeting and cleared that there will be no more extension for the work. During the meeting, City Engineer Mr Sanjay Desai and representatives of the contractor were present.

At a cost of around Rs154 crore, there will be a fresh installation of 1,439 CCTV cameras and the upgradation of the cameras currently in use. The plan to install CCTV cameras was prepared jointly by NMMC and Navi Mumbai police.

As per the plan, fixed-point high-definition (HD) and high-speed (HS) cameras are being installed at the six entry and exit points of the city. They are Vashi toll plaza, Thane-Digha entry point, Kille Gaothan, Airoli-Mulund bridge, Shilphata junction and Belpada.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are being installed to read number plates on vehicles. In addition, 108 cameras are being installed at 27 main intersections and high-definition cameras are being installed at bus depots, markets, parks, grounds, chowks, busy places, NMMC offices, Palm Beach Road, Thane Belapur Road, Sion Panvel etc.

Apart from this, following a demand from Navi Mumbai Police, thermal cameras are being installed at 9 places along the bay to keep a close watch on accidents and anti-national activities. The main central control room of this CCTV system will be located at NMMC headquarters and Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. Both places will have a data centre.