Navi Mumbai: What Is Pranam Service At NMIA? Know Features As Commercial Operation Begins On December 25

Navi Mumbai: As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to begin commercial flight operation from tomorrow, December 25, a passenger-focused initiative has come to light, i.e., the Pranam Service, a category created specifically for senior citizens.

Features of Pranam services at NMIA

In the video on Farah Khan's official YouTube channel, the Bollywood director and now content creator says that, unlike the standard wheelchair services, where passengers were taken directly to the plane, this new Pranam service at NMIA allows senior citizens to visit retail outlets and restaurants before boarding.

What's more at NMIA?

The video shared on Khan's YouTube channel also showed a unique glimpse into the airport’s distinctive art installations, known as “Navi Gate,” which features eight large-scale art installations designed to showcase Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage.

Speaking of other features soon at NMIA, the passengers flying are set to experience a fully digital travel journey, with free high-speed Wi-Fi and a smart passenger communication system. Passenger services from day one will be supported by Digi Yatra-enabled contactless processing at designated touchpoints, along with trained terminal staff across kerbside, check-in, security and boarding areas. Retail and food and beverage offerings have been curated with a focus on affordability and local relevance.

Details On Flight Operation

On the first day, IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and Star Air will operate domestic services, connecting the new facility to nine destinations across India, the private airport operator said on Wednesday. The development is expected to reduce congestion at the existing Mumbai International Airport, besides significantly boosting capacity in the MMR.

Spread across 1,160 hectares, the airport will have one terminal and one runway in the first phase, with an annual passenger handling capacity of 20 million. By the time all five phases of the airport are completed, it will be catering to 90 million passengers annually, along with dedicated cargo terminals and multimodal connectivity.

