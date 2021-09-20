Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 44.58 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, says NMMC

Navi Mumbai has received a total of 2963.28 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 41.40 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 52.10 mm, 57.10 mm, 21.00 mm, and 51.30 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday by Navi Mumbai was 44.58 mm.

Morabe dam

Rainfall - 10.60 mm

Total Rainfall - 3541.00 mm

Dam Level - 87.28 mtr

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places in city and suburbs.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 78.59 mm, 111.58 mm and 88.15 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.40 metres is expected at 11.44 am and 4.25 metres at 11.59 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.92 metres is likely to occur at 5.50 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are likely in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and the Mumbai region from Monday onward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"A cyclonic circulation is developing over the Bay of Bengal. As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rains starting September 20," said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at the Regional meteorological centre here.

"The Vidarbha region would receive the showers first. Though it would cover mostly the northern stretch of the state from east to west, there could be very heavy showers at couple of places," she said.

Subsequently, there will be showers over North Maharashtra followed by the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane and Mumbai, she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

