Navi Mumbai: Water taxi services from Belapur to Gateway of India starts operations today |

Navi Mumbai: There is good news for Navi Mumbaikars as water taxi services from Belapur jetty to Gateway of India in Mumbai started on February 7, 2023. The service will reduce travel time to Mumbai.

Service was inaugurated by Dadaji Bhuse

The service was inaugurated by Dadaji Bhuse, Minister for Ports Development of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning at Belapur Jetty.

The water taxi, ‘Nayan XI’, can seat 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 passengers on the upper or business class deck.

“The vessel will sail from Belapur at 8.30 am to the Gateway of India reaching at 9.25 am. The second trip from the Gateway of India shall depart at 6.30 pm and reach Belapur at 7.30 pm,” said Bhuse.

Details on ferry service

The services will be available from Monday to Friday. There will no services on weekends.

The ticket is available on www.myboatride.com and the price for lower deck is Rs 250 and Rs 350 for the upper or business class deck.

While inaugurating the service, Bhuse informed that they are working on to bring down fare. “The water taxi service is important as it will save time and environment friendly. It is also important as the international airport is coming adjoining the jetty,” said Bhuse.