 Navi Mumbai: Water Supply to be Suspended For Maintenance; Check Details
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Water Cut | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: On the evening of August 8, there will be no water supply in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, including Kharghar and Kamothe, as the NMMC will undergo a 12-hour shutdown to maintain the main pipeline from Morbe Dam to Digha ward.

As stated by NMMC's water supply department, the shutdown will take place at the Bhokarpada water treatment plant from 10 am to 10 pm on August 8. Consequently, there will be no water supply on the evening of August 8 in the Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards of NMMC.

Similarly, during this time, there will be no supply in the Kamothe node under CIDCO's jurisdiction. However, water supply will be resumed on Wednesday morning, August 9, with low pressure.

The civic body has appealed to citizens of the NMMC area and the Kamothe and Kharghar nodes to store water and use it sparingly during this period

