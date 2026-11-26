Navi Mumbai: Water Supply To Be Suspended For 12 Hours On Nov 27 In Belapur, Vashi & Other Areas; Check Timings, Affected Nodes | Representational Photo

Navi Mumbai: Residents across Navi Mumbai will face a water cut on Friday, November 27, as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will undertake the installation of new flow meters and valves on the main water pipeline from Belapur to Airoli.

12-Hour Water Supply Suspension

According to the civic body's latest update, the water supply will be suspended for 12 hours, from 10 am to 10 pm on Friday, in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Kopar Khairane, Ghansoli and Airoli, including direct pipeline connections along the main water pipeline and CIDCO's Kharghar and Kamothe nodes.

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Furthermore, the NMMC stated that due to the work, there would be no water supply on the evening of November 27, while the morning and evening water supply on November 28 would be at low pressure.

Following the development, the civic body advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water and conserve it during this period to support the municipal corporation.

CIDCO's Ongoing Water Restrictions

Meanwhile, earlier this month, CIDCO implemented a 15 per cent water cut across all nodes under its jurisdiction from November 2. The announcement came as part of water conservation measures amid looming water scarcity across the state.

The water supply will remain completely suspended for 24 hours once a week in different nodes, while certain areas in Ulwe and Dronagiri will receive water on alternate days.

Moreover, CIDCO, which receives water from multiple sources, has decided to regulate consumption amid the prevailing water scarcity to ensure adequate availability of drinking water for essential needs.

State Government's Water Conservation Directive

The restrictions follow a Government Resolution issued by the Maharashtra government on October 5, 2026, directing all authorities concerned to manage available water resources on a priority basis and in a planned manner until August 31, 2027.