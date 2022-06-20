Navi Mumbai: Water level in Ransai Dam depletes, supply may be affected

Representative Image | PTI

The water level of Ransai Dam, which supplies water to 1.5 lakh residents in Uran has further depleted due to scanty rainfall so far this year.

According to officials from the dam, it has a water level to supply till June 30 and in case there is no good rainfall, the water supply will be severely affected.

Ransai dam is the only water reservoir in Uran Taluka through which water is supplied to 37 gram panchayats, Uran Municipal Council and a few government establishments. The Ransai dam was built by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

However, due to the low water levels, residents of Uran have been facing a water shortage since January. Scanty rainfall, even despite the monsoon arriving on time, has put officials in a tough situation.

“The water level in the dam will last only till June 30. Water cuts have already been made once a week on Friday to cope with water scarcity. However, in the next few days, if there is no rain in the Ransai dam area, the citizens of the Uran area are likely to face a more severe water shortage,” informed an official from Uran MIDC. He appealed to the citizens to use water judiciously.