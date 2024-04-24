Navi Mumbai: Water Crisis Grips Taloja Residents, Activists Push For Urgent Solutions

Lack of adequate water has become severe for residents of Taloja. The entire node comprising of CIDCO built townships and high-rise buildings including the upcoming mass housing schemes under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) is receiving water only on alternate days. Even as the daily requirements for water is fulfilled through private tankers. Activists claim, authorities lack of will to address the issue as the reason for the residents misery.

“It’s been two years that I shifted to Taloja, I believed CIDCO’s tall claims of providing 24 hours water supply. The situation is such since March we are receiving water in gap of 3 days for just 15 minutes in the morning and evening,” said Kuldeep Pawar, a resident of Marwah group apartments.

Former Corporator's Proposal To Utilize Kundalika River Water Stalled by Municipal Corporation

Multiple complaints raised with both CIDCO and Panvel Municipal Corporation has yielded little result. Former corporator and resident activist Arvind Mhatre asserts the solution to the problem is kept in the back burner by the municipal corporation. In 2022 General Body, the former corporator has got a resolution passed to get almost 1800 MLD water from Kundalika river in Roha.

“I had proposed of getting the surplus water from Kundalika river to the city. Almost 2800 MLD water from this river is presently flowing into the sea, whereas, if the same is diverted to the city the issue of water scarcity could be addressed for next 50 years,” said Mhatre.

Activists Demand Urgent Action On 600 Cr Water Project In Taloja

Activist terms the 600 cr project is the solution that needs to be undertaken with urgency by the corporation. “Since taxes are paid to Panvel municipal corporation, the onus of providing basic facility like uninterrupted water supply is with the corporation. Officials needs to take regular follow up on the status of the resolution,” adds the activist.

A letter addressing the concerns of residents highlighting the financial and health concerns faced in procuring water through private tankers, All India Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is made with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. When contacted, an official from PMC stated of working out the means to acquire financial aid from the state government to execute ambitious project. “We are working on the project and proposal to reserve the water is already submitted with the government. Around 90 Km pipeline is to be laid for the city,” said a civic official.