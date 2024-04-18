 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Appeals Housing Societies To Carry Voter Awareness Activities
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: CIDCO Appeals Housing Societies To Carry Voter Awareness Activities

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Appeals Housing Societies To Carry Voter Awareness Activities

Voting for Maval and Thane Lok Sabha constituencies, wherein Navi Mumbai falls, will be held on May 7 and May 20 respectively.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
20 Illegal Temples Flourish Along Belapur Hill; CIDCO Serves Notices | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In an effort to boost voting during ensuing general elections, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has appealed to the office bearers and executive committees of housing societies in Navi Mumbai to carry voter awareness activities. Voting for Maval and Thane Lok Sabha constituencies, wherein Navi Mumbai falls, will be held on May 7 and May 20 respectively.

While the area from Airoli to CBD Belapur falls in Thane, the nodes between Kharghar and New Panvel fall in Maval constituency. Election Commission of India has announced the Loksabha General Election and the election will be held in total 7 phases across the country. India is known as the largest democracy in the world. To strengthen the democratic system in the country, every voter has to fulfil the duty of casting the vote.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 20 Illegal Temples Flourish Along Belapur Hill; CIDCO Serves Notices
article-image

Accordingly, CIDCO has appealed to the office bearers and members of executive committees of housing societies to publish posters, notices regarding the election in their respective society premises to encourage the residents for voting. Also, they can encourage the residents of housing societies through other mediums to fulfil their national duty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Protest Turns Violent As Residents Vandalise MSEDCL Office Amid Power Cut Fury In...

Navi Mumbai: Protest Turns Violent As Residents Vandalise MSEDCL Office Amid Power Cut Fury In...

Mumbai: Deputy Bank Manager Cheated Of ₹7.50 Lakh, FIR Registered

Mumbai: Deputy Bank Manager Cheated Of ₹7.50 Lakh, FIR Registered

'New Member Of Gawli's Akhil Bhartiya Sena': Rahul Narwekar Denies Joining Arun Gawli's Party After...

'New Member Of Gawli's Akhil Bhartiya Sena': Rahul Narwekar Denies Joining Arun Gawli's Party After...

Mumbai: Andheri Civic Authorities To Investigate Additional ₹10 Crore Cost Overrun In Gokhale-...

Mumbai: Andheri Civic Authorities To Investigate Additional ₹10 Crore Cost Overrun In Gokhale-...

Mumbai: HC Grants Permission For Minor HIV-Positive Girl To Terminate 28-Week Pregnancy Due To...

Mumbai: HC Grants Permission For Minor HIV-Positive Girl To Terminate 28-Week Pregnancy Due To...