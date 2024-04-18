Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Appeals Housing Societies To Carry Voter Awareness Activities

20 Illegal Temples Flourish Along Belapur Hill; CIDCO Serves Notices | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In an effort to boost voting during ensuing general elections, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has appealed to the office bearers and executive committees of housing societies in Navi Mumbai to carry voter awareness activities. Voting for Maval and Thane Lok Sabha constituencies, wherein Navi Mumbai falls, will be held on May 7 and May 20 respectively.

While the area from Airoli to CBD Belapur falls in Thane, the nodes between Kharghar and New Panvel fall in Maval constituency. Election Commission of India has announced the Loksabha General Election and the election will be held in total 7 phases across the country. India is known as the largest democracy in the world. To strengthen the democratic system in the country, every voter has to fulfil the duty of casting the vote.

Accordingly, CIDCO has appealed to the office bearers and members of executive committees of housing societies to publish posters, notices regarding the election in their respective society premises to encourage the residents for voting. Also, they can encourage the residents of housing societies through other mediums to fulfil their national duty.