e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 'Vocal for Local' exhibition held in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: 'Vocal for Local' exhibition held in Panvel

Many women-run self-help groups participated in the exhibition held at Navi Mumbai's Panvel.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Vocal for Local exhibition | FPJ
Follow us on

The Panvel unit of Bharatiya Janata Party held a one-day exhibition where women sold homemade items. The exhibition was held under Seva Padharwada initiative and boosted local products prepared by the women.

The exhibition saw huge participation from thw women. During the day, various social welfare activities were also conducted by the party.

In the exhibition many self-help groups like Garib Nawaz, Sahara Women and many others.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai leader receives around 12,000 objections, suggestions over draft development plan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Malegaon blast accused, MP Pragya Singh Thakur appears in court

Mumbai: Malegaon blast accused, MP Pragya Singh Thakur appears in court

Mumbai updates: Accused Irfan Beelkia in Bandra Worli Sea Link accident arrested by police

Mumbai updates: Accused Irfan Beelkia in Bandra Worli Sea Link accident arrested by police

Mumbai: Local trains on Central Railway's main line hit due to technical snag

Mumbai: Local trains on Central Railway's main line hit due to technical snag

Mumbai: SPJIMR starts applications for PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes

Mumbai: SPJIMR starts applications for PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis hails CM Shinde's Dussehra rally

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis hails CM Shinde's Dussehra rally