Navi Mumbai: 'Vocal for Local' exhibition held in Panvel

The Panvel unit of Bharatiya Janata Party held a one-day exhibition where women sold homemade items. The exhibition was held under Seva Padharwada initiative and boosted local products prepared by the women.

The exhibition saw huge participation from thw women. During the day, various social welfare activities were also conducted by the party.

In the exhibition many self-help groups like Garib Nawaz, Sahara Women and many others.