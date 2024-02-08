Navi Mumbai Viral Video: Commuters Unite To Push Local Train Coach To Rescue Man Trapped Below At Vashi Station |

Navi Mumbai: A video has surfaced on the internet winning the hearts of the netizens and showing an act of unity performed by a bunch of passengers at the Vashi railway station on Wednesday afternoon. The video shows a daring act of passengers pushing an entire local train in an attempt to rescue another fellow passenger who was trapped under the train.

The video shot by a passenger at the Vashi station shows a group of people gathered near the motorman cabin of a local train while another massive group can be seen lined up in a queue and pushing the heavy railway coach to the side trying to rescue a passenger trapped below. The incident took place when a man was found trapped under a Panvel-bound local train.

Railway Says Passenger Was Trespassing

According to a report, the Indian Railways shared information about the incident shedding light on how the man was trapped. The Railways termed the incident as a trespassing act on the tracks performed by the trapped passenger. It also alerted the passengers to make use of footover bridges and underpasses at the railway stations for their own security and safety.

Recent Incident Involving Local Train

Recently, an Ambernath-CSMT fast local train was cancelled at Dadar station on Tuesday afternoon for a most unexpected reason — graffiti scribbled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the train. However, Central Railway authorities claimed that the cancellation was due to technical reasons, which they did not elaborate further. As a result, hundreds of commuters faced inconvenience at the Dadar station.

The local train left Ambernath at its scheduled time of 2:45 pm and was supposed to reach CSMT at around 4:09 pm. However, midway, it was cancelled at Dadar at around 3:50 pm.