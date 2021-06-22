Navi Mumbai: Village development officer, staffer held for accepting Rs 95,000 bribe in Panvel

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a village development officer and a staffer (street lights and water supply) of Vadghar gram panchayat in Panvel for allegedly accepting Rs 95,000 from a 52-year-old man on Monday.

An official from the ACB said that the complainant stays in a bungalow in Panvel and it belongs to his father-in-law. However, his father-in-law had already died a few years ago.