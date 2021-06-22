Navi Mumbai: Village development officer, staffer held for accepting Rs 95,000 bribe in Panvel

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a village development officer and a staffer (street lights and water supply) of Vadghar gram panchayat in Panvel for allegedly accepting Rs 95,000 from a 52-year-old man on Monday.
An official from the ACB said that the complainant stays in a bungalow in Panvel and it belongs to his father-in-law. However, his father-in-law had already died a few years ago.
Recently, the complainant had requested the village development officer- Dagdu Dewre, 54, and Gram Panchayat staffer- Prakash Daki, 30, to issue the property tax bills and property tax assessment reports in his name instead of his father-in-law’s name. For doing this, Dewre and Daki had demanded Rs 1 lakh, and later agreed to do it for Rs 95,000.
“The complainant then approached us and we laid a trap to nab the accused. We caught hold of the duo while accepting the bribe red-handed on Monday evening. An FIR has been registered against them at Panvel police station,” said an official from the anti-corruption bureau.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)