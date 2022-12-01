Navi Mumbai: Vashi school to hold Organic Farmers' market to create awareness about 'Fairtrade'

Picture for representation | Depositphoto

Vashi: Farmers' Markets will be held at Goldcrest High in Vashi, Navi Mumbai in collaboration with 21 Organic, an online retailer, and SHARAN, an organic retailer, to raise awareness of 'Fairtrade' among the local people.

The Organic Farmers' market will connect the local community directly with farmers to buy fresh, organically grown fruits and vegetables so that they get a fair price for their produce.

The market will be inaugurated on December 3, 2022, morning 8:30 am with the school students. The principal of Goldcrest High, Kavita Malhotra mentioned that students of Goldcrest High aim to make a difference in the environment and the farming community.

The Organic Farmers Market is an initiative by Goldcrest High students to create awareness about 'Fairtrade', which is an organisation that works for the cause of the farmers. The students of Goldcrest High believe that when we prioritise a healthy diet, it helps to boost our physical and mental health.

Principal Kavita Malhotra said, “Goldcrest High, focuses on educating students in a nurturing and sustainable environment that is engaging and enjoyable. We at Goldcrest High believe that students being tomorrow’s citizens need to be exposed to an environment that prepares them for a lifetime of sustainable living. Goldcrest Earth objective (GEO) is a student-led community engagement program that recognizes the importance of biodiversity and attempts to make a difference in the lives of people who grow our food, by engaging with ‘ Fairtrade India’ an organization that works for the cause of farmers."

"This Farmers Market will be an immersive experience highlighting the importance of Fairtrade and allow the students to learn and experience organic farming," Malhotra added.