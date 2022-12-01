e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Vashi school to hold Organic Farmers' market to create awareness about 'Fairtrade'

The Organic Farmers' market will connect the local community directly with farmers to buy fresh, organically grown fruits and vegetables so that they get a fair price for their produce.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | Depositphoto
Vashi: Farmers' Markets will be held at Goldcrest High in Vashi, Navi Mumbai in collaboration with 21 Organic, an online retailer, and SHARAN, an organic retailer, to raise awareness of 'Fairtrade' among the local people.

The market will be inaugurated on December 3, 2022, morning 8:30 am with the school students. The principal of Goldcrest High, Kavita Malhotra mentioned that students of Goldcrest High aim to make a difference in the environment and the farming community.

