Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO collects Rs 66,000 in fine during special drive against unfit vehicles

Photo: File

The Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO), Vashi, penalised unfit vehicles during a week-long special campaign carried out last week. The transport authority collected around Rs 66,000 fines from 222 vehicles that were found unfit or lacking documents during the surprise campaign.

The drive was conducted from September 22 to September 28, and a total of 485 vehicles, including rickshaws, trucks, buses, and others, were inspected and action was taken against the riders.

According to officials from Vashi RTO, they inspected a total of 485 vehicles in its jurisdiction and found 222 of them unfit. They did not have fitness certificates, expired PUC, and insurance.

"We conduct such a drive to ensure that motorists keep their vehicle fit and carry out a regular check to prevent breakdown," said a senior official from Vashi RTO.

The official added that during the festival, people come out of their homes in large numbers and vehicles must be fit to prevent any accidents or break down. Even the number of vehicles has risen over the period in the city and there is a need to check on safety measures.

Earlier, the RTO had taken action against school buses. The transport authority had taken action against 63 school buses operating illegally in the city and a fine of Rs. 85,000 was collected from them also the licenses of some were cancelled.

Read Also Marathi signboards: BMC yet to start action against violators in Mumbai