Navi Mumbai: Vashi GRP arrest Govandi resident for snatching mobile of passenger in local train

Navi Mumbai: Vashi GRP arrested a Govanid resident who was involved in several mobile snatching incidents from Govandi station. Senior police inspector V D Kesarkar of Vashi GRP informed that at least two cases have been solved with his arrest.

The arrested accused was identified as Noor Ansari (40), a resident of Govandi. According to police, Ansari had forcibly snatched Mankhurd resident Mohammad Hassan (35) mobile when he was boarding a train at Govandi station on 29 April. Hasaan was going to Wadala when the incident happened. Later Hassan lodged a complaint with Vashi GRP.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Kesarkar, PSI Bhingardive, ASI Nalwade, Constable Shinde, Phunde, and Hande Gorde checked CCTV footage and analysed technically. Finally, they arrested Noor Ansari from Govandi. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the robbery. During interrogation, two similar cases were solved.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:36 AM IST