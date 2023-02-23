e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Vashi ex-corporator demands opening of community centre and fish, veggie market

Navi Mumbai: Vashi ex-corporator demands opening of community centre and fish, veggie market

Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad, former corporator, said that the construction work has been completed of the buildings and they are ready to be opened for public.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Vashi ex-corporator demands opening of community centre and fish, veggie market | FPJ
Follow us on

Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi met NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and requested him to start the vegetable and fish market, and community centre which is ready for the opening. The construction of both civic amenities has already been completed a long back.

Gaikwad said that the construction work of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Community Centre at sector 3 Vashi has been completed. “On March 23, 2022, I had already given a request letter to civic administration regarding the opening of the market,” said Gaikwad.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Four held with 250 grams of drugs worth ₹30 lakh from Vashi
article-image

Similarly, the fish and vegetable market in sector 1 A in Vashi is also ready and waiting for the opening.

Gaikwad said that the civic chief has assured her that NMMC will look into all these matters promptly.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Raut on Pawan Khera's arrest: 'They’re (BJP) choking opposition parties.. this is...

Sanjay Raut on Pawan Khera's arrest: 'They’re (BJP) choking opposition parties.. this is...

Navi Mumbai: Vashi ex-corporator demands opening of community centre and fish, veggie market

Navi Mumbai: Vashi ex-corporator demands opening of community centre and fish, veggie market

Panvel: Under special campaign, PMC completes health screening of over 25k children

Panvel: Under special campaign, PMC completes health screening of over 25k children

Mumbai: KJ Somaiya returns with ninth edition of Skream; students to win prizes worth lakhs

Mumbai: KJ Somaiya returns with ninth edition of Skream; students to win prizes worth lakhs

Here's what Sena leader Sanjay Raut had to say about Javed Akhtar's 26/11 remarks

Here's what Sena leader Sanjay Raut had to say about Javed Akhtar's 26/11 remarks