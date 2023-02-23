Navi Mumbai: Vashi ex-corporator demands opening of community centre and fish, veggie market | FPJ

Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi met NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and requested him to start the vegetable and fish market, and community centre which is ready for the opening. The construction of both civic amenities has already been completed a long back.

Gaikwad said that the construction work of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Community Centre at sector 3 Vashi has been completed. “On March 23, 2022, I had already given a request letter to civic administration regarding the opening of the market,” said Gaikwad.

Similarly, the fish and vegetable market in sector 1 A in Vashi is also ready and waiting for the opening.

Gaikwad said that the civic chief has assured her that NMMC will look into all these matters promptly.

