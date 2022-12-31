e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Vashi division of state electricity distributor unearth 335 cases of theft since April 2022

The loss incurred because of the electricity theft attunes to Rs 1.17 crores. In addition, they also found that Mahavitran uncured Rs 51.7 lakhs due to unauthorised connections during surprise checks.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Vashi division of state electricity distributor unearth 335 cases of theft since April 2022 | Sourced Photo
The Vashi Sub-Division of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) unearthed electricity theft worth Rs 1.17 crores since April 2022.

The drive was carried out under the guidance of Superintend Engineer Rajaram Mane of Vashi Division, Executive Engineer Shamkant Borse and their team.

Speaking about the drive, an official informed, “During the regular drive against electricity theft by altering electricity meter, since April 2022, a total of 335 cases were unearthed.” Similarly, 72 cases of unauthorised connection were found.

In their earlier regular drive, the Vashi division officials checked 2131 meters of consumers and penalised a total of 56 consumers for stealing electricity and illegal connection.  The campaign was carried out from April 2022 to November 2022.

Action was taken against 34 violators under section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 for stealing stolen electricity and under section 126 of the same act for unauthorized electricity connection.

