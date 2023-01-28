Advocate Vijayakumar Kohad, chief coordinator of Aapla Vidarbha organization |

Navi Mumbai: Social gathering of people from Vidarbha living in the city held on Sunday in Kharghar. Residents who hail from Vidarbha and reside across Navi Mumbai joined the “Aapla Vidarbha” celebration enthusiastically for the first time.

Navi Mumbai: Vaidarbhiyan community holds social gathering in Kharghar |

The Vaidarbhians attended the program in large numbers and expressed their determination to make all efforts to organize the Vaidarbhians in Navi Mumbai in the future. Thousands of people from all districts of Vidarbha are living in Navi Mumbai. But due to their lack of effective organization, cultural and other programs of Vaidarbhians are not held in the city.

Navi Mumbai: Vaidarbhiyan community holds social gathering in Kharghar |

Therefore, Marathi people who have come far from their villages, constantly miss the ceremonies based on their dialect, their food and lifestyle. To overcome this deficiency, the Vaidarbhians of this area have come together and formed an organization called 'Apa Vidarbha'.

Navi Mumbai: Vaidarbhiyan community holds social gathering in Kharghar |

"Aapla Vidarbha" organization has been established to bring together citizens living in Raigad district and Navi Mumbai area and working or doing business in various fields including the administration, to promote Vidarbha culture. We have also resolved to help the Vaidarbhians and to set up a Vidarbha Bhavan in Navi Mumbai in the future,” said the chief coordinator of the organization Advocate Vijayakumar Kohad.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)