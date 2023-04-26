Navi Mumbai: Unidentified youth found dead in a drain at Vashi; police probe on | Pixabay

Vashi police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after a dead body of a youth was found in a drain near Vashi Railway Station. There were injury marks on the body and this led to suspicion of murder.

The body was noticed by passers-by on Tuesday morning in the drain and they accordingly informed the station manager. The station manager then informed the Vashi police.

Police took the body for post-mortem. Later the deceased was identified as Jitesh Bansode, a resident of Airoli. There were injury marks present on his face and it seemed that he was stoned to death. Meanwhile, the police registered a case of murder against unknown persons and started an investigation.

Another unidentified body found

Panvel Taluka police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after body of a man aged 25 to 30 years old was found in Kon village. Reportedly, there were injuries on the hands and an iron chain was found in the neck of the deceased. Police received information about the body on the afternoon of April 14.

There were injuries on both hands

According to police, there were injuries on both hands, and an iron chain was wrapped around the neck of the man. The deceased was from a Muslim community. The Panvel taluka police have appealed to citizens to inform them if they have any information.