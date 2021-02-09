Navi Mumbai: Two including a minor held for murder of youth over love affair

Rabale Police arrested two persons including a minor for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man over a love affair. The victim went missing on Friday and later his body was found in an isolated place in Ghansoli. The accused had come from Nasik and fled after committing the crime.
The arrested person identified as Aniket Ramesh Jadhav, 19, and another minor accused who had come from Nasik and met the victim Anil Jairam Shinde on February 5 afternoon.
Police said that victim and accused were friends. “The victim had an affair with a woman who earlier stayed in Nasik. She recently shifted to Navi Mumbai,” said a senior police official.
“Jadhav came to know about the affair through the woman and he wanted to take revenge as his friend kept him in dark as he too had an affair with the woman,” said the official.
Police said that they came from Nasik and met Shinde and decided to drink beer. “They were drinking beer near a creek in Ghansoli. Jadhav first hit at his head and later stabbed with choppers,” said the official. Meanwhile, the minor accused was helping him. He added that after committing the crime, they returned to Nasik.
Meanwhile, the victim’s family registered a missing person complaint with the Rabale police after Shinde did not return home by the evening of 5 pm. The next day, the police found the body of Jadhav at an isolated place in Ghanosli.
“During the investigation, we came to know that the accused had met the victim on Friday and hence we called them from Nashik for inquiries. During interrogation, they revealed that they had first called the victim to that place to drink beer on Friday. Once the victim reached that place, they attacked him with two choppers, they carried with them and killed him. They later ran away to Nashik leaving behind the victim’s body.”
The police booked the accused under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The first accused was produced before the judicial court and has been remanded to police custody till February 12. The minor was produced before a juvenile court and was later sent to a remand home.