Navi Mumbai: Two including a minor held for murder of youth over love affair

Police said that victim and accused were friends. “The victim had an affair with a woman who earlier stayed in Nasik. She recently shifted to Navi Mumbai,” said a senior police official.

“Jadhav came to know about the affair through the woman and he wanted to take revenge as his friend kept him in dark as he too had an affair with the woman,” said the official.

Police said that they came from Nasik and met Shinde and decided to drink beer. “They were drinking beer near a creek in Ghansoli. Jadhav first hit at his head and later stabbed with choppers,” said the official. Meanwhile, the minor accused was helping him. He added that after committing the crime, they returned to Nasik.