Navi Mumbai: Good supply brings down wholesale price of garlic, but no respite in retail

Despite a good supply of garlic in the wholesale market, there is no respite in the retail market as it is being sold above Rs150 per kg while the wholesale rate has come down under Rs 100 per kg.
The price of garlic had touched Rs 250 per kg during October-November when the supply had dried up.
Garlic is one of the essential ingredients in the kitchen and its price impact the budget as well as the taste of the food. Last year, during October-November, the supply of the garlic had come down to 700 quintals per day and the wholesale price had touched even Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg.
However, for the last fortnight, the supply has seen a sharp rise. However, there is no such respite in the retail market. Even today, good quality garlic is being sold at Rs 200 per kg.
According to traders at the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in Vashi, there is a rise in the domestic supply of garlic. “The Vashi APMC receives garlic from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab apart from Maharashtra,” said a trader. He added that in the last one month there is a good supply of garlic.
Normally, the average supply of garlic at APMC, Vashi is around 1000 quintals. "The supply has risen by around 200% since October. During October, around 700 quintals garlic was arriving at the market which is has reached 1800 quintals,” said the trader.
As per the APMC administration, for the last one week, around 1700 to 1800 quintals garlic is arriving in the market which was around 1000 quintals in January first week. “Even from January, there is an 80% rise in garlic supply,” said an official from APMC.
However, the dip in price is not being extended to buyers. “Retailers sell such commodities as per the choice and there is no control,” said a trader.
On the contrary, retailers claimed that traders at APMC are adding over 50% on arrival price. "There is a huge difference between official arrival prices of the commodity while being sold to the retailer at the wholesale market," said Yusuf Shaikh, a retailer in Ulwe. He says that traders at APMC are selling garlic over Rs 130 per kg while the official arrival premium quality garlic is Rs 40 to 90 per kg.
"In absence of proper monitoring, both retailer and wholesaler have been looting common people," said Padmaja Sinha, a housewife from Vashi.