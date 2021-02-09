Navi Mumbai: Good supply brings down wholesale price of garlic, but no respite in retail

Despite a good supply of garlic in the wholesale market, there is no respite in the retail market as it is being sold above Rs150 per kg while the wholesale rate has come down under Rs 100 per kg.

The price of garlic had touched Rs 250 per kg during October-November when the supply had dried up.

Garlic is one of the essential ingredients in the kitchen and its price impact the budget as well as the taste of the food. Last year, during October-November, the supply of the garlic had come down to 700 quintals per day and the wholesale price had touched even Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg.