Navi Mumbai: Two-day rice and mango festival underway in Nerul

The two-day rice and mango festival is underway at Vidya Bhavan, Nerul. Various varieties of rice, organically grown Alphonso, saffron, and Payari among others directly from the farms by the Self-Help Group (SHG) women from different districts of the state have been displayed at the festival.

The rice and mango festival started on May 20 and it will conclude on May 22. At the festival, rice varieties like Indrayani Hatsadicha, Indrayani Polish, Daptari, Jai Shriram, Organic Black, Vaisar, Khushboo, Chiman Sal, Bhavalya Jiresal are available for display and sale.

In addition, a variety of products such as Amla products, Papads, various spices, roasted wheat, dance foods, and artefacts made from bamboo are on display and for sale at the festival.

The inaugural function of the festival was held on May 20, 2022 at the hands of Chief Executive Officer Parmeshwar Raut, Director General of Konkan Division of Information and Public Relations Ganesh Mule, Director of Pune Student Home Dinesh Misal, Uma Dheeraj Ahuja of Smile Foundation. Deputy Director of the Campaign, Sheetal Kadam, has appealed to the citizens of Navi Mumbai and Panvel area to attend this festival and contribute to the self-reliance of rural women by purchasing quality and pure products.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:24 AM IST