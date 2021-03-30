Navi Mumbai: Two brothers held, five of family booked in abetment of suicide and dowry harassment case

The Kharghar police two members of a family and booked another five after a 25-year-old woman committed suicide in dowry harassment and abetment of suicide case. The arrested members are the husband of the woman and the husband’s younger brother.

While the woman committed suicide, the police booked a total of seven members of the family and arrested the two brothers.

According to the police Varsha Dantani, 25, and Jagdish Dantani, 30, had tied the knot around six years ago. However, Varsha could not conceive during these years, and her in-laws was harassing for this. “Jagdish and his family members were harassing her physically and mentally. Varsha had even informed her parents over the phone,” said Bimal Bidve, a police inspector from Kharghar police station.