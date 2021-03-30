Navi Mumbai: Two brothers held, five of family booked in abetment of suicide and dowry harassment case

The Kharghar police two members of a family and booked another five after a 25-year-old woman committed suicide in dowry harassment and abetment of suicide case. The arrested members are the husband of the woman and the husband’s younger brother.
While the woman committed suicide, the police booked a total of seven members of the family and arrested the two brothers.
According to the police Varsha Dantani, 25, and Jagdish Dantani, 30, had tied the knot around six years ago. However, Varsha could not conceive during these years, and her in-laws was harassing for this. “Jagdish and his family members were harassing her physically and mentally. Varsha had even informed her parents over the phone,” said Bimal Bidve, a police inspector from Kharghar police station.
Bidve said, “On March 22, Varsha took the drastic step when she was alone in her room. Following an FIR registered by Varsha’s parents, we arrested Jagdish and his younger brother Rajesh, 28 on Monday.”
“In their statements, the parents mentioned the names of five other family members. We are now investigating the case and may arrest them at a later stage,” he said.
The police have booked the accused under sections 306, 498A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They are now in police custody.
