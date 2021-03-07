Bhopal: Muslim clerics not to solemnize marriages that demand dowry

BHOPAL: All Muslim clerics authorised to solemnize ‘nikah’ will not do it if there is any exchange of dowry in the marriage, it was decided at a high-level meeting organised by the Masajid Committee and Darul Qaza on Sunday.

Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Naqvi said that Islam prohibits dowry in marriages. It also suggests organising simple marriages without any pomp or show-off. “According to the Shariat, no burden should be laid on the family of the bride in any form, be it a grand dinner party, lavish decorations or dowry,” said the Shahar Qazi.

He announced that no cleric authorised to solemnize ‘nikah’ will do so if violations of the Shariat law are observed in the marriage. Before that, an awareness campaign will be held in prominent mosques spread across the city. Senior clerics, including the Shahar Qazi and others, will address gatherings at more than 300 mosques and spread awareness against the evil practices occurring in marriages.

Some of the other practices that will be discouraged include involvement of bands and taking out processions to the bride’s home. Music and photography have also been discouraged during weddings.

Clerics have been advised to take a declaration from the parents of the bride and groom that no exchange of dowry has taken place.

The Shahar Qazi and Muslim clerics have started a campaign against the social evils prevailing in marriages. It will conclude on March 15. The second phase of the campaign will be announced after taking a feedback of this round.