Bhopal: Dawoodi Bohra launches project to make slum women Atmanirbhar

Bhopal: Women's wing of Umoor ul Kharijia has started a programme for women's development residing in slums and making them Atmanirbhar. The programme aims to empower, train and educate women of weaker section of society.

The woman of community visited slum area and educated them about health and hygiene. They have initially adopted around 20 to 25 women and trained them in making envelope, paper bag, and other skills development. They also distributed art kits to. The community will regularly follow the slum women and help them become financially independent. The products made by these women will be bought and marketed by Umoor ul Kharijia team.

The whole programme was held under the guidance of Nafisa Bhanpurawala and Munira Boltwala.