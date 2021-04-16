Navi Mumbai: Two bring firearms from UP, held in Kamothe

Unit two of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons and seized two country-made pistols and two live cartridges from them. They had brought the firearms from Uttar Pradesh to sell and they had come in Kamothe to hand over it.
Acting on a tip-off received from a reliable source, Unit 2 of Crime Branch laid a trap on Wednesday afternoon. Between 4 pm and 5 pm, two men suspiciously walking under a flyover.
When police interrogated him, they did not give reply coherently reply. Following which the police frisked them and found two country-made pistols from them. “We also found two live cartridges and two magazines from them,” said Giridhar Gore, senior police inspector from Crime Branch Unit 2.
The arrested persons identified as Mukesh Kumar Gulab Singh, 31, and Nawab Sahib Saifullah Ansari, 22, both are residents of Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh.
Further investigation revealed that they had brought the firearms from Uttar Pradesh to sell. Now, the police are investigating who were supposed to receive the firearms. A case against them already registered at Turkapatti police station in Uttar Pradesh under section 307,325,504, and 506 of IPC.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)