Navi Mumbai: Two bring firearms from UP, held in Kamothe

Unit two of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons and seized two country-made pistols and two live cartridges from them. They had brought the firearms from Uttar Pradesh to sell and they had come in Kamothe to hand over it.

Acting on a tip-off received from a reliable source, Unit 2 of Crime Branch laid a trap on Wednesday afternoon. Between 4 pm and 5 pm, two men suspiciously walking under a flyover.

When police interrogated him, they did not give reply coherently reply. Following which the police frisked them and found two country-made pistols from them. “We also found two live cartridges and two magazines from them,” said Giridhar Gore, senior police inspector from Crime Branch Unit 2.