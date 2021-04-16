COVID-19: Mumbai City and Civil sessions Court lists out protocols for advocates and staff, restricts litigants entry

A four-member committee of judges of the city sessions court has passed a resolution in its recent meeting of 16 April to strictly prohibit entry of litigants except in few exceptional cases and also to conduct a testing drive for all its staff.

There was also an appeal to advocates not to allow their junior advocates and registered clerks to accompany them to prevent overcrowding.

The committee discussed matters in its meeting in light of the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and also in pursuance of directions of the Bombay HC.

Among the resolutions is that the Registrar is to conduct a drive to conduct rapid antigen testing of all the staff. It has also asked all its staff who are eligible for vaccination, to get inoculated.

Entry of litigants is also prohibited and they are to be allowed only in cases in which matters are fixed for final judgment, for surety verification or for compromise or compounding.

It also said that all police stations be directed to conduct rapid antigen testing of accused who are produced for remand before the court.