Navi Mumbai: Truck driver held for stealing tyres in Panvel | Representative Image

The Panvel City Police have arrested a 46-year-old trailer driver for allegedly stealing two tyres of a trailer, parked for repairs. The accused was arrested from the Uran area.

The arrested accused was identified as Romi Daniel Gill and according to police, he stole the tyres near Pankaj Parking along the Panvel-JNPT road.

“A total of 2 tyres of a multi-axle trailer which was parked for repair was kept aside. Gill stole two tyres and kept them in his truck,” said a police official from the Panvel City police. The cost of the two tyres was estimated at around Rs 36,000.

As soon as the complaint was received at the Panvel City Police Station, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane, a team visited the site and checked CCTV footage.

Based on the informers, the police arrested Gill and recovered the two tyres. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against him for theft.