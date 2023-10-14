 Navi Mumbai: Trio Loots Trucker On Mumbai-Pune Exit In Panvel
Amit Srivastava
Saturday, October 14, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Trio Loots Trucker On Mumbai-Pune Exit In Panvel

The Panvel Taluka police have registered a case involving the robbery of a truck driver and his brother near the JNPT Panvel exit on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. The incident occurred when the victims, identified as Asir Md. Basheer Khan, aged 51, and his brother, were exiting the Pune-Mumbai expressway in their truck.

As they stopped at the JNPT Panvel exit on the expressway to check the truck's tires, three unidentified individuals assaulted them. These individuals then proceeded to snatch a mobile phone valued at Rs 15,000 and some cash from the victims before fleeing the scene.

Subsequently, the victims reported the incident to the Panvel Taluka police, who registered a case of robbery and initiated an investigation into the matter. The case will involve efforts to identify and apprehend the unidentified suspects responsible for the robbery.

Navi Mumbai: Trio Loots Trucker On Mumbai-Pune Exit In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Trio Loots Trucker On Mumbai-Pune Exit In Panvel

