Navi Mumbai: Trainee Audit Officials Appreciate NMMC’s Environmental Friendly Initiatives

FPJ

A group of 50 training officers directly appointed as Assistant Audit Officers (Commercial) by the Regional Training Institute, Mumbai paid a visit as part of their study tour to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday.

Navi Mumbai is known as a well-planned city with state-of-the-art civic facilities. A number of study groups, experts and others from abroad and within the country visit the city to see projects of NMMC.

Similarly, a request was received from the Regional Training Institute, Mumbai to provide an opportunity for physical inspection of environmental projects of the NMMC as part of the training of 50 officers who have been posted as Assistant Audit Officers (Commercial).

NMMC Commissioner Mr Rajesh Narvekar approved their study visit. The study group visited NMMC’s Morbe Dam. They appreciated Navi Mumbai as a municipal corporation with its own dam. Similarly, knowing the information about the tertiary treatment plant at Kopar Khairane that can recycle water and make it available for industry, they appreciated it.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)