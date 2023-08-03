Navi Mumbai: Additional Municipal Commissioner & 12 Other NMMC Officials Retire

Additional municipal commissioner Dr Amrish Patnigere, along with 12 other officers and employees of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) retired on July 31. They were honoured on the occasion. | FPJ

Additional municipal commissioner Amrish Patnigere, along with 12 other officers and employees of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) retired on July 31. They were honoured on the occasion.

A special event was organized in the amphitheatre at the civic headquarters in Belapur. During the ceremony, they were presented with mementoes, tokens of appreciation, and flower bouquets by the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Speaking at the event, Narvekar praised the retiring officers and employees for their dedicated service and emphasized that they have contributed significantly to the success of various challenging missions during their tenure with the Municipal Corporation. He also highlighted the knowledge and expertise of Dr Amrish Patnigire and expressed his belief that he will continue to contribute to the development of the Municipal Corporation even after his retirement.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Sujata Dhole, Additional Commissioner, Prashant Jawade, Medical Officer of Health, Abhay Jadhav, Legal Officer, and Sanjay Desai, the City Engineer, among others