 Navi Mumbai: Additional Municipal Commissioner & 12 Other NMMC Officials Retire
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Additional Municipal Commissioner & 12 Other NMMC Officials Retire

Navi Mumbai: Additional Municipal Commissioner & 12 Other NMMC Officials Retire

A special event was organized in the amphitheatre at the civic headquarters in Belapur. During the ceremony, they were presented with mementoes, tokens of appreciation, and flower bouquets by the municipal commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Additional municipal commissioner Dr Amrish Patnigere, along with 12 other officers and employees of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) retired on July 31. They were honoured on the occasion. | FPJ

Additional municipal commissioner Amrish Patnigere, along with 12 other officers and employees of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) retired on July 31. They were honoured on the occasion.

A special event was organized in the amphitheatre at the civic headquarters in Belapur. During the ceremony, they were presented with mementoes, tokens of appreciation, and flower bouquets by the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Speaking at the event, Narvekar praised the retiring officers and employees for their dedicated service and emphasized that they have contributed significantly to the success of various challenging missions during their tenure with the Municipal Corporation. He also highlighted the knowledge and expertise of Dr Amrish Patnigire and expressed his belief that he will continue to contribute to the development of the Municipal Corporation even after his retirement.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Sujata Dhole, Additional Commissioner, Prashant Jawade, Medical Officer of Health, Abhay Jadhav, Legal Officer, and Sanjay Desai, the City Engineer, among others

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Secretary Of District Congress Writes To NMMC Commissioner; Raises Potholes Issue In...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Additional Municipal Commissioner & 12 Other NMMC Officials Retire

Navi Mumbai: Additional Municipal Commissioner & 12 Other NMMC Officials Retire

Mumbai: Girl Students In Burqa Stopped From Entering Mumbai College, Allowed After Protest

Mumbai: Girl Students In Burqa Stopped From Entering Mumbai College, Allowed After Protest

Pen To Paper: Hits, Misses In This Sci-Fi Epic Which Was Made Into A Big Budget Hollywood Flick

Pen To Paper: Hits, Misses In This Sci-Fi Epic Which Was Made Into A Big Budget Hollywood Flick

Pen To Paper: Perfect Mixture Of History, Fantasy Makes This Book, Now Amazon Series, Stand Out

Pen To Paper: Perfect Mixture Of History, Fantasy Makes This Book, Now Amazon Series, Stand Out

Mumbai Crime: Man Charged Of Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Mumbai Crime: Man Charged Of Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage